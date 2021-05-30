May 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Narada case | TMC MLA Madan Mitra discharged from hospital, says happy on being granted bail

2 min read
28 mins ago admin


Family sources, however, said that the MLA complained of uneasiness upon reaching home and had to use an inhaler

Maverick TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who was granted bail earlier in the week, hummed songs and expressed gratitude to the judiciary on Sunday as he left the State-run SSKM hospital, where he was lodged since the night of his arrest by the CBI in the Narada sting tapes case.

Family sources, however, said that the MLA complained of uneasiness upon reaching home and had to use an inhaler.

Mr. Mitra was arrested along with West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on May 17. A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on May 28 granted interim bail to all four accused.

The High Court, as one of the conditions for granting bail, directed them not to appear for any press interview or make public remarks in connection with the case.

“I am happy on being granted bail,” the MLA told supporters assembled to greet him on his release from the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications and other ailments, adding that he won’t be saying anything on the Narada case.

The TMC leader further said that he sought forgiveness from God for any “unknowingly done mistake” and insisted that he was ready for penance.

Mr. Mitra hummed a song or two before leaving for his Bhowanipore home in an open jeep.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

World Vision India starts COVID Second Wave Relief Response: Distributes Oxygen Concentrators and Other Medical Equipment to Health Care Facilities

21 hours ago admin
2 min read

Watcho brings its viewers a new age thriller series ‘Mystery DAD’

22 hours ago admin
3 min read

Ambuja Neotia Group and ICICI Lombard jointly open a 58-bed COVID Care Centre in New Town, Kolkata

22 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Madan Mitra: Madan is sick again after taking leave from SSKM, I have to give oxygen on the road, growing anxiety …

12 mins ago admin
2 min read

Narada case | TMC MLA Madan Mitra discharged from hospital, says happy on being granted bail

28 mins ago admin
2 min read

This is my release in the sky in the light of light, song on Facebook Live yesterday, today is the holiday from SSKM Madan Mitra got released from SSKM | kolkata

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shuvrangshu is returning ‘home’ again? What the Trinamool told about the dissonant Mukulputra bjp leader subhranshu roy may join tmc again? Here is what TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said– News18 Beganli

2 hours ago admin