Shuvrangshu is returning ‘home’ again? What the Trinamool told about the dissonant Mukulputra bjp leader subhranshu roy may join tmc again? Here is what TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Shuvrangshu Roy is returning to the grassroots? Since Mukulputra’s Facebook post on Friday night, this question has been lingering in the ruling party. In the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, those who were heard saying that the grassroots are not working, today they are praising the Trinamool (TMC) in public again. Mukul Roy’s own son, former Bijpur MLA Subhranshu Roy’s Facebook post, sparked speculation on Friday. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government. However, it is not clear whether this post has any sign for the old party grassroots

The Trinamool opened its mouth about Shuvrangshu’s Saturday post. On Sunday, Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “Many in the BJP are contacting us. They feel the same way. I don’t know who will join. But I can say that many have joined.”

In a Facebook post, Mukul Putra wrote, “Before criticizing a government that has the support of the people, self-criticism is more important.” However, Shuvrangshu did not comment on the context in which he posted this Though no response was received, the state’s BJP has also been rocked by Shuvrangshu’s post. Incidentally, former MLA Shuvrangshu has lost this time in Bijpur constituency. He joined the BJP in May 2019

On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh said ‘there is no door, what door is relief’? In this context, Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “Relief at the door is a symbolic name. Before people had to go to the BDO office to get relief, now it is not necessary. Dilip Babu is saying many such things in many places. Hitting. ” BJP state president says the government is doing politics with relief at the door? Sukhendushekhar Roy replied, “He once said that relief is not being given, once he says that politics is being done with that relief. He himself does not know what he is saying.

Sukhendushekhar Roy added, “Seven years have passed since the NDA government. I have never seen such a bad government. The economy has collapsed. Ports are selling everything from state airports. A handful of influential people are becoming more influential. Corona has done nothing. The embarrassment is growing. “