Yas is back to go hot, it’s raining again from today? According to the Meteorological Department …

Kolkata: After suffering the effects of Cyclone Yaas, Bengal is suffering from heat again. After a few days of heavy rain, the mercury is rising again. But in the meantime, the Alipore Meteorological Department showed hope. It is likely to rain in several districts of the state including Kolkata in the next few days including Sunday. The wind can blow with the wind.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, thunderstorms have been reported in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hughli, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Dui Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia since Sunday afternoon. There are possibilities. However, no rain is forecast for North Bengal on Sunday. But from Monday, almost the whole of North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, is likely to receive thundershowers.

It is learned that the maximum temperature in Kolkata on this day may be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature may be around 28 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 34.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree above normal.

Contextually, Yas’ now loses strength and depression. Location Bihar-Uttar Pradesh junction. Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, the eastern director of the Meteorological Department said.

On the other hand, apparently, the worst affected areas are East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been visiting the district since Friday to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yas. Besides inspecting the situation on the spot, he also asked the concerned district administration to review the damage and take further steps.