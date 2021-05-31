Big reshuffle in the state police, one day – 55 IPS transfers!

#Kolkata: On the one hand, Nabanna made a major reshuffle in the state police before the end of the heated debate with the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. In a directive on Monday, the state administration decided to transfer 55 IPS officers together. Some of them have been demoted, DIG Kunal Agarwal of Medinipur Range has been sent on compulsory waiting. The DIG of Malda is Praveen Kumar Tripathi.

On this day, a big change has taken place at the top administrative level of the state. Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired from the post of Chief Secretary and has become the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister. Former Home Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has taken charge as the Chief Secretary. And BP Gopalika has come in the place of Home Secretary. Within hours of this major reshuffle, a major reshuffle took place.

The new list includes STF DIG, DIG of Malda Range, DIG of IB, Joint Commissioner of STF, DIG of Barasat, DIG of Raiganj, DIG Traffic and many more. Kolkata’s new Joint CP (STF) is V Solomon Neshakumar. The DIG of Malda is Praveen Kumar Tripathi. The Center had directed the transfer of the officer before the Assembly elections in connection with the attack on JP Naddar’s car. However, at that time his transfer was blocked by the state.

On the other hand, DIG Kunal Agarwal of Medinipur was sent on compulsory waiting. Shyam Singh came to that place.