May 31, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Chief Minister’s Chief Adviser Alapan, Retired from the post of Chief Secretary, says Mamata – News18 Beganli

21 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The state government has appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the chief adviser to the chief minister On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement in Navanne Today, Alapana Banerjee was supposed to retire Alpan Bandyopadhyay will start working as the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister after his retirement The chief minister said he was not accepting the permission given to Alapanbabu to continue as chief secretary for three months. Mamata said it was a personal decision of Alapanbabu After retiring from the post of Chief Secretary, Alapana Banerjee will serve as the Chief Minister’s Chief Adviser for the next three years.

The Chief Minister said that the new Chief Secretary of the state is Harikrishna Dwivedi The new Home Secretary is BP Gopalika 7

Details coming …

