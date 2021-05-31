Dipendu wants to ‘play’ in grassroots again, writes apology letter to party leader

#Kolkata: Before the vote, he left the grassroots in ‘arrogance’ and joined the BJP. But after the Trinamool came back to power in the polls, that ‘pride’ has disappeared. So this time Dipendu Biswas, a former MLA and former footballer, expressed his desire to return to the grassroots by apologizing to Didi. Dipendu resigned from the BJP a few days ago. That’s when the speculation was made, this time again at the grassroots? That answer was found today. However, the Trinamool has not yet commented on the matter.

On this day, Dipendu wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee. In it, he wrote, “I apologize to you for the decision I made in my pride some time ago.” This is not the end, Dipendu added, “I apologize for your permission and I would like to join the General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress and State President Subrata Hon’ble Subrata Bokshi (Dar) to take part in building a better Bengal in the coming days as your loyal soldier.”

Mamata had fielded Dipendu from Basirhat South constituency in North 24 Parganas in the 2016 Assembly polls. Shuvendu won. But the Trinamool leader did not nominate him in this election. After that Dipendu joined BJP. Although the Gerua camp fielded many ‘newcomers’, it did not field Dipendu. The BJP camp has also lost the election. After that, like many leaders, Dipendu also wants to return to the grassroots.

A few days ago, Dipendu lashed out at the BJP over the arrest of four leaders of the old Trinamool Congress in Naradkand. . This time the former MLA wrote a letter directly to Mamata.