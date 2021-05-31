Dwivedi-Gopalika to work together again after 21 years

#Kolkata: The duo of 1999 returned to Nabanne. Harikrishna Dwivedi was the District Magistrate of Murshidabad from 1996 to 2000. BP Gopalika was the Assistant District Magistrate of Murshidabad district from 1999 to 2000. After 21 years, the duo will work again this time in Navanne. Becoming a Chief Secretary, a Home Secretary. On this day, after taking charge as the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary in Navanne, two experienced bureaucrats went back to cultivate those old memories.

After taking charge as the Chief Secretary, Harikrishna Dwivedi said, “The first task is to deal with the second wave of Corona, to give proper rehabilitation in the aftermath of YAS, to implement all the people-oriented projects.” Notable among them is the Lakshmi Bhandar project.

The veil finally fell on Monday after a long tussle between the Center and the state over Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee. Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired from the post of Chief Secretary and has become the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister. He will hold the post for three years, the chief minister said Former Home Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has taken charge as the Chief Secretary. And BP Gopalika has come in the place of Home Secretary. He was in charge of the staff office