He took the election campaign by storm, this time he made his debut next to the people devastated by the storm

#Kolkata: After the cyclone Yaas hit the coastal areas of Bengal, the Hugli River embankment in Diamond Harbor has broken and flooded a large area due to the rising water level. Last Wednesday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from Diamond Harbor and All India President of the Youth Trinamool Congress, visited the devastated areas along the Hooghly River. In addition to visiting the Behal River Dam, he also visited flood centers and relief camps. This time, Abhishek is going to visit other devastated areas of North and South 24 Parganas.

According to the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek will visit various areas in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas on Wednesday, June 2. He will meet the affected people from Sagar to several places in Hingalganj.

Incidentally, due to Yas, the dam of Hooghly River overflowed and flooded a large area of ​​Shrifalberia in Nurpur of Block No. 1 of the municipality and Block of Diamond Harbor-2. Several mud houses collapsed. However, the residents were rescued earlier and taken to the relief camp. Abhishek, an MP from Diamond Harbor, visited the Behal Dam area of ​​Hooghly River in Diamond Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. He then inspected five relief camps, including the local Fakirchand College, Diamond Harbor High School, and Nurpur Haimadrasa, and spoke to the people who had taken refuge. The MP also directed to repair the dam quickly.

Before Yas hit, however, there was a strong tidal wave in Sagardwip of South 24 Parganas. One village after another broke the sea dam is still under water. The water of Mani river flowed into Raydighi. Govardhanpur of Kakdwip was also submerged. Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already visited Sagar, Hingalganj and Digha. He also instructed the party leaders to stay in their respective places.