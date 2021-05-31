How are you Buddhadeb Bhattacharya today? Janal Medical Board | Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee health update on 31st May– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (7) is much better than before, despite shortness of breath and a slight obsession, the hospital said in a medical bulletin. The X-ray report did not show any problem.

Buddhadev Bhattacharya has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata since May 25. A medical board has been set up for his treatment. The board consists of Consultant Physician Kaushik Chakraborty, Consultant Physician Dhruv Bhattacharya, Consultant Critical Care Sautik Panda, Chest Specialist Ankan Bandyopadhyay, Cardiologist Saroj Mandal, Anesthesiologist Ashis Pattischer and Buddha. Prominent doctors are regularly monitoring him.

According to the medical bulletin on Monday evening, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya ate liquid food. His blood glucose levels are currently under control. He is aware, he says. However, there is still shortness of breath. There is also a dry cough. At present, the amount of oxygen in his blood is 98 percent. As a result, the demand for artificial oxygen has decreased. At present he has to give 2 liters of oxygen per minute. The heart rate of the former Chief Minister is 74 beats per minute. Blood pressure is also very normal. There is no problem in urination. His remedial course has already been completed.

It may be mentioned that his wife Buddhadev Bhattacharya was infected with Corona Virus on May 16. The veteran leader also has a problem with COPD.