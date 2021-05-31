In this state, the character is not changing silently? The state is entering a new war to know

#Kolkata: Genome sequencing will be done in the state to find out if there has been any change in the characteristics of the corona virus. The genome sequence will be at the National Institute of Biomedical Genetics in Kalyani. According to sources, samples of 15 corona symptoms from 15 government labs in West Bengal will be sent every 15 days to the National Institute of Biomedical Genetics in Kalyani. In this case, samples will be taken from those labs whose city value is below 30.

Five government hospitals in the state, where someone who has been suffering from coronary heart disease for a long time or is in critical condition, are being selected. After receiving two doses of corona vaccine, they are still in critical condition. Samples of corona test will be sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genetics in Kalyani. It remains to be seen whether Corona’s character has changed.

Labs of Kolkata School of Tropical Medicine, Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Kalyani JNM Hospital, North Bengal Medical College, Diamond Harbor Medical College are being selected in this regard. On the other hand, samples of critically ill patients will be taken from Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Kalyani JNM Hospital, North Bengal Medical College, Taliganj MR Bangur Hospital, Krishnanagar District Hospital.

Keep in mind that the symptoms of the disease, the symptoms, the ability to infect, are very different from this second wave of corona. Although Kovid has symptoms, in some cases even the most sophisticated RTPCR machines do not detect the presence of the virus. Why this change in the test that was considered the gold standard for so long? So is the virus changing character? Knowing the exact details of this change, it is possible to determine the effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, etc. accordingly. In this regard, 5 labs and 5 hospitals in West Bengal have been identified for monitoring.

