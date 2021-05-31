Mamata Banerjee on letter to Modi: Courtesy letter to PM, it is a continuous process: Mamata – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The central government first issued a letter directing the transfer of the chief secretary So, courtesy, he replied to the letter on behalf of the state On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to withdraw the transfer order. When asked about the letter, Mamata Banerjee said that she had written the letter to the Prime Minister out of courtesy.

On the night of May 26, the central government had sent a transfer order to the state chief secretary The chief minister had earlier alleged that the Center had directed the transfer of the chief secretary without any discussion with the state. On this day, however, the tone of the Chief Minister was much softer in the context of the letter sent to the Prime Minister The Chief Minister said, “We first received a letter from the Center.” So I politely replied to him Development work, keeping the center-state communication from the constitutional responsibility It’s a continuous process between the center and the state. “

However, the Chief Minister said that no reply has been received from the Center in this regard yet Mamata also said that she would answer the question of whether Alapan Babu would continue as the Chief Secretary in due course.

Details coming ..