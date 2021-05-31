Mamata Banerjee questions presence of Suvendu Adhikari in meeting at Kalaikunda Why was Shuvendu at the meeting in Kalaikunda? Mamata raises questions in letter to Modi – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Why was Shuvendu Adhikari present at the Kalaikunda meeting? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the question directly in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming the Nandigram MLA. He claimed that there was no excuse for a MLA to be present at the scheduled meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. The chief minister also claimed in the letter that the chief secretary had informed a senior official accompanying the prime minister about the matter before the meeting began. If the issue is not resolved, the Chief Minister will not be present at the meeting In a letter to Modi, Mamata also demanded that a separate meeting be held between the chief minister and the prime minister. However, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee did not mention Shuvendu’s name but referred to him as a MLA.

However, the BJP has repeatedly claimed that Shuvendu Adhikari was invited to the meeting not only as a MLA but also as the state’s opposition leader.

The controversy began with the Prime Minister’s review meeting on Hurricane Yas in Kalaikunda on May 26. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting and returned after handing over the state’s losses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee Later that night, the central government ordered the transfer of Chief Secretary Alapana Banerjee to Delhi. The chief minister later alleged that at first only the prime minister was scheduled to meet him but later many others, including the governor, were called for the meeting. Last Saturday, the chief minister alleged that the meeting had turned into a party meeting of the BJP However, Mamata claimed that the Prime Minister had not been disrespected by her or the state

The Trinamool Congress had objected to the presence of Shuvendu Adhikari in the meeting from the very beginning. It is also clear in the Chief Minister’s letter to the Prime Minister that the presence of the Nandigram MLA was one of the main reasons for his absence. Apart from Shuvendu, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Debashree Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

On this day, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to withdraw the transfer order of the Chief Secretary Referring to the Kalaikunda meeting, the Chief Minister wrote in the letter, “I wanted to have a meeting with you in a peaceful atmosphere. But you changed the structure of the meeting and included a local MLA from your party in the meeting From my long experience of forty years, I can say that a MLA has no right to attend a meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Hon’ble Governor and Union Ministers were called for that meeting Courtesy, I do not object to that But the presence of a MLA who has no authority to be present at that meeting cannot be accepted. The chief minister, however, claimed in the letter that the governor had no constitutional role in the meeting.

The chief minister further wrote in the letter that he hoped that the transfer of the chief secretary of the state had nothing to do with the meeting in Kalaikundar. He also claimed that he had arrived in Kalaikunda just before the scheduled start of the meeting at 2.30 pm out of respect for the Prime Minister. Minister of State Soumen Mohapatra, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were present in Kalaikunda to welcome the Prime Minister.

The BJP, however, claimed that Shuvendu had joined the meeting as the Leader of the Opposition The letter from the Legislative Assembly recognizing him as the Leader of the Opposition was also made public by Gerua Shibir after the debate.