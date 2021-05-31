Monsoon in Bengal? The sky is black since morning, rain is forecast in the districts!

Kolkata: The weather office’s forecast matched. The meteorological department had forecast heavy rains in several districts of South and North Bengal since Monday. It has been raining with thunder and lightning in two 24 parganas including Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal since Monday morning. However, in the next 48 hours, the temperature may rise up to 3 degrees in Kolkata and South Bengal.

The Alipore Meteorological Department said it was still a few days before the onset of the monsoon, but it could continue to rain all day on Monday. At the same time, the wind will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. Today, there is a possibility of thunder and rain in almost all the districts of South Bengal. Particularly in Kolkata, two 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, Hughli, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Dui Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, there is a possibility of rain with double wind.

However, North Bengal will not be left out. Rains are also expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Dui Dinajpur and Malda. The weather office predicts that the weather will be like this not only on this day but also on the next few days of the week.

Incidentally, June 1 is considered as the day of the onset of monsoon on the way to Kerala in India. However, it was learned that the monsoon will enter Kerala on May 31, i.e. today. As a result, the pre-monsoon mood started on the way to Kerala. As a result, 19 to 115 mm of rainfall is already forecast in various parts of Kerala. Strong winds are also forecast along the coast. It has been learned that monsoon winds may blow on the way to Kerala on June 5 towards Goa.

But it is known that monsoon winds are blowing in Kerala on Thursday, not today. The pre-monsoon rains have started there. Southwest monsoon winds will be more active from tomorrow. Rainfall is forecast for the next four to five days in the eastern and northeastern states of India due to active monsoon.