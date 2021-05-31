Narad case will go to Vinh state? Nizam Palace-episode is the ‘weapon’ of CBI

Hearing in the High Court today

Kolkata: The Narada Case took a dramatic turn last Friday. A five-judge bench of the High Court granted interim bail to the four accused. Firhad Hakim, Sovan Chatterjee, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, the court has directed that the four accused cannot be interviewed in front of the media about any old case including the Narad case. The court warned that no evidence could be distorted. And in the meantime the practice is going on, is the Narad case moving to another state? That case is being heard in the High Court today. The transfer of Narad case will be heard in the larger bench of the High Court. The CBI has already claimed in court that Nizam had moved into the palace up to the Chief Minister himself after the arrest of the party leaders. Chaos erupted across the state shortly after the leaders were arrested. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought removal of the case on the grounds that it was not possible to conduct an investigation in the state. A division bench of the High Court, however, dismissed the case. But then the CBI also appealed to the larger bench of the High Court. That case will be heard today. Incidentally, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will ask questions on behalf of the CBI. Congress MP and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is fighting for the accused. Earlier, while opposing the bail of Firhad Hakims, Tushar Mehta had repeatedly raised the ‘necessity’ of removing the case. He also accused the chief minister and other leaders of going to the Nizam’s Palace. After the CBI officials arrested four heavyweight leaders and ministers in the Narad case on May 22 and took them to the Nizam’s Palace, innumerable grassroots activists and supporters gathered in front of the Nizam’s Palace demanding release of them. There they also got involved in a dispute with the central forces. Not only that, the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee herself went to the CBI office for about 6 hours. The CBI will raise those issues again today and demand that the case be shifted to another state.