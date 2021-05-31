Not leaving the conversation, Mamata wrote a letter to Modi this time on the ‘request’ to withdraw the order

#Kolkata: There was speculation. In fact, it worked. State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay’s sudden call to the Center was the subject of controversy in state politics. The conversation was supposed to go to New Delhi today and report. But he is not going to Delhi to make the speculation a reality. At the same time, as expected, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There, he requested the Prime Minister to withdraw the order to summon Alapana Banerjee to Delhi. However, no message has been issued by the central government so far.

In the letter, Mamata wrote, ‘Only a few days ago, the central government extended the term of the chief secretary. Although May 31 is the last day of the Chief Secretary’s tenure, the Government of India has approved his three-month extension at our request. This appeal was on our behalf because of the cowardly situation. But what happened is that he is being called! ‘ In the five-page letter, the Chief Minister further wrote, ‘Now is a difficult time for the people of Bengal. So think of the people and withdraw this instruction. ‘

The Chief Minister of Bengal also mentioned the issue of the Kalaikunda meeting in today’s letter. He wrote, ‘I hope, with this instruction from the Center, there is no addition to your Kalaikunda meeting with me. If that is the case, then it must be said that the public interest is being disrupted. Mamata added, ‘Why was such a decision taken without any discussion with the state even after extending the term at our request? It is completely out of order and will affect the work of all IAS officers across the country.

Incidentally, a large section of former bureaucrats have also raised the question of how ‘legal’ it is to issue such instructions without consulting the state government. Despite repeated allegations, Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the tax directive without resorting to a final confrontation over the issue. He also said to give a letter. He finally gave that letter on Monday. However, he is not leaving the attack politically. Said, ‘Is the Chief Secretary so angry that he is a Bengali? I, the Chief Secretary and the state government are being insulted. He is doing politics of revenge because he cannot accept the rate. Prime Minister Sir, if you are happy to hold your two legs, I can do the same for Bengal. But you take back this letter. ‘

In Monday’s letter, however, the Chief Minister was not so aggressive. Rather, he has maintained the tone of the application. However, the Center has not yet responded to the Chief Minister’s plea. However, the news that the conversation is not going to Delhi. He is scheduled to attend a meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Monday.