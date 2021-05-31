Retired Alapan, new Chief Secretary – Home Secretary announced Mamata

#Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired from the post of Chief Secretary of the state As a result, tensions between the Center and the state over his transfer seem to have come to an end. Although Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired, he is being appointed as the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that Harikrishna Dwivedi will replace Alapana Banerjee as the Chief Secretary of the state. He is currently the Home Secretary of the state BP Gopalika is coming as the new Home Secretary He was in charge of the staff office

However, it remains to be seen whether the central government will take any action against Alapana Banerjee for not following his instructions and going to Delhi. The chief minister, however, claimed that Alapanbabu was no longer obliged to follow the Centre’s instructions as he had retired. This was the last day of Alapana Banerjee’s career The chief minister said he had refused to allow Alapanbabu to continue as state chief secretary for another three months.

The Chief Minister said, ‘We need Alapana Banerjee I will not let Alapan Bandyopadhyay leave Navanna Harikrishna Dwivedi will be the new chief secretary of the state BP Gopalika will take charge as the Home Secretary Alapana Banerjee is a very honest, dedicated officer We need him. “