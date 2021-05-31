The state did not release the conversation on Monday nabanna abhimukhei! Will the conflict escalate further?

#Kolkata: It has been instructed that on the last day of his career, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the Chief Secretary of Bengal, should go to Delhi on Monday to join the work. The central directive for talks came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Chief Secretary were not present at Narendra Modi’s Yas meeting in Kalaikunda last Friday. And then the whole country started making noise about the issue. Last Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a formal look at Navanne. At the same time, he appealed to the Prime Minister to ‘withdraw this directive’. But the Center has not yet withdrawn that directive. So is Alapana Banerjee going to Delhi? Speculation exists everywhere.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the Chief Secretary went to Navanne with his wife and Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University Sonali Chakraborty. That leads to more speculation. However, state government sources said that Nabanna is not releasing Alapana Banerjee. The state will inform the Center today as to why the release is not being given. However, when contacted, Banerjee said he had no comment on the matter.

However, sources said that the meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday will be attended by Alapon. It is learned that Alapana Banerjee will be present at the meeting at 3 pm as the chief secretary. Even the staff of his office said that he would come for another five days.

However, many say that the issue of calling the center by sending a letter to Alapan is unprecedented in independent India! Again, many former bureaucrats are directly claiming that this directive of the central government is ‘illegal’. Mamata Banerjee has already appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the tax directive without resorting to a final confrontation. However, he did not give up the attack politically. He even said to go to court if necessary.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister has not stopped giving a ‘Bengali’ thrust to the Center in the context of Prime Minister Modi’s review meeting and exchange of letters in Kalaikunda. He said, ‘Is the Chief Secretary so angry that he is a Bengali?’ However, he immediately said, “I do not want to be Bengali-non-Bengali.” The chief minister alleged, ‘I, the chief secretary and the state government are being insulted. He is doing politics of revenge because he cannot accept the rate. Prime Minister Sir, if you are happy to hold your two legs, I can do the same for Bengal. But you take back this letter. ‘ However, the central government has not yet withdrawn the transfer order following the chief minister’s plea. News that the conversation is not going to Delhi again. As a result, the political circles are fearing that the conflict will escalate further.