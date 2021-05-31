May 31, 2021

Vaishali Dalmiya’s son was killed on the street! Both sides lodged a complaint with the police

#Kolkata: Two cars collided on the road As a result, the son of former Trinamool MLA Vaishali Dalmiya was publicly beaten. A complaint has also been lodged against Aditya Dalmiya, son of Palta Baishali Devi

The incident started at 8 in the morning Aditya, the son of Vaishali Devi, was walking towards James Long Street from Behala crossroads around 10.30 am on that day. Aditya was accompanied by the driver of his car Allegedly, a man named Parijat Laha’s car collided with Aditya’s car while passing through James Long Street. With this, the quarrel between the two sides started Vaishali Devi alleged that after this, some people got out of the second car and beat Aditya severely. His head and waist were injured

Parijat Lahao 6 has brought counter allegations against Aditya The man claimed that he was going to see a doctor at a hospital near the EM bypass with his sick aunt. He alleged that Aditya came after vandalizing the car and vandalized their car He even beat him and his wife

Baishali Devi 7 came to the spot after receiving the news He alleged that there was politics behind the attack The BJP leader also shared the details of the incident live on Facebook He claimed that a planned attack was carried out on Aditya following him from home He said, ‘If you have the courage, let me face it Why are you attacking my son? I will not be afraid.

Later, the driver of Baishali Devi’s car lodged a complaint against Parijat Lahar at Behala police station On the other hand, Parijat Babu has also filed a counter-complaint against Aditya Dalmiya Police are investigating the incident

Former Bali MLA Vaishali Dalmia left the grassroots before the vote and joined the BJP. Although he was defeated from the sand center

Sanku Santra



