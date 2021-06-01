June 1, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Chance of rain in South Bengal including Kolkata in next 24 hours, discomfort will increase – News18 Bengali

1 min read
27 mins ago admin


Even today in the scattered pre-monsoon rain states. Partly cloudy sky. If it doesn’t rain, the temperature will rise and there will be discomfort due to water vapor. Light gusts of wind with thunderstorms can blow. Scattered rains are forecast in Kolkata and South Bengal in the next 24 hours. North Bengal is also likely to receive pre-monsoon rains in the next few days. Chance of heavy rain in one or two places. Heavy rains are forecast in Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong in next 48 hours. Apart from West Bengal, pre-monsoon rains will start in Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in north-eastern India.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

On the day of the retirement of the conversation at the secretary level, a huge change in the state! Who got any office

16 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dwivedi-Gopalika to work together again after 21 years

10 hours ago admin
2 min read

Big reshuffle in the state police, one day – 55 IPS transfers!

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

On the day of the retirement of the conversation at the secretary level, a huge change in the state! Who got any office

16 mins ago admin
1 min read

Chance of rain in South Bengal including Kolkata in next 24 hours, discomfort will increase – News18 Bengali

27 mins ago admin
2 min read

2 lakh people still in camps after cyclone Yaas: Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Dwivedi-Gopalika to work together again after 21 years

10 hours ago admin