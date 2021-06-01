Chance of rain in South Bengal including Kolkata in next 24 hours, discomfort will increase – News18 Bengali

Even today in the scattered pre-monsoon rain states. Partly cloudy sky. If it doesn’t rain, the temperature will rise and there will be discomfort due to water vapor. Light gusts of wind with thunderstorms can blow. Scattered rains are forecast in Kolkata and South Bengal in the next 24 hours. North Bengal is also likely to receive pre-monsoon rains in the next few days. Chance of heavy rain in one or two places. Heavy rains are forecast in Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong in next 48 hours. Apart from West Bengal, pre-monsoon rains will start in Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in north-eastern India.