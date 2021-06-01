Jasol Dham website launched

The official website of Shri Rani Bhatiyani Mandir Sansthan has been launched. The website was launched in the presence of Varia Mahant Shri Ganeshpuri Maharaj.

Rawal Kishan Singh Jasol, Chairman, Shri Rani Bhatiyani Mandir Sansthan, said that in view of the reverence of the devotees of Majisa and keeping in mind the terrible pandemic of Covid19, the Trust felt it an important task, which was executed by the grace of Majisa during Navratri and today it was officially launched.

The Trust Chairman said that all the devotees of Jasol Dham will be able to connect through the website for Aarti & Darshan by connecting via the website to various social media handles of the temple such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

All information and activities of the Temple Trust will now be available for all devotees at www.jasoldham.org the website will also provide information about all religious & spiritual activities, which will be accessible to the common people and devotees in India & abroad.

Prior to the launch of the website, the temple trust members discussed the work done by the trust through video conferencing and also discussed the work done by the trust board for the service of the public during the Covid19 pandemic.

On this occasion Trustees, Justice RS Rathore, Rawat Tribhuvan Singh Barmer, Colonel Th. Shambhu Singh Deora (Retd.) connected via video conferencing. While, Rawal Vikram Singh Sindhri, Th. Gajendra Singh Jasol, Th. Punjraj Singh Variya, Th. Maangu Singh Jagsa, Th. Hanuwant Singh Nosar, Trust Manager Jethu Singh, Supervisor Bhopal Singh Malwa were present.