June 1, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Ramakrishna Mission sets up safe homes for COVID-19 patients

Amid the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) has set up two safe homes for patients with mild symptoms – one at its Belur Math headquarters and the other on the premises of its educational institute in Narendrapur, authorities said.

The 50-bed safe home at Belur, which started functioning on Tuesday, is offering free-of-cost treatment.

“Set up on the campus of shilpamandir polytechnic college at Belur Math, the facility will be operational for six months,” a spokesperson of RKM said.

At the Narendrapur institute, the safe home, which has come up in a hostel building, is well equipped with oxygen cylinders, and other necessary medical amenities, RKM Secretary Swami Sarvalokananda said.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Club in south Kolkata, of which state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is the president, has set up a 25-bed COVID care unit in Gariahat area.

Rasbehari MLA Debashis Kumar has provided logistical support for the new facility, a member said.



