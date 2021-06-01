Victory snatched in the midst of conflict! The best was recognized by the state panchayat office

#Kolkata: In the Kovid situation, the work of the state administration in the panchayat system has been done through digital. The central government recognized that work. In the panchayat system, the state government snatched the third place out of 28 states in terms of e-governance. At the panchayat level, the administration has done this job efficiently through digital management and conveying its benefits to the common man. The state snatched the recognition of that work.

The staff of the panchayat office continued to work across the state even during the Kovid infection. There is no shortage of work at the gram panchayat level. And the whole thing has been done relying on digital media. As a result, transparency has come to work as well as speed. The system has reached out to the common man very easily for working through digital. The center has respected that system. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s credentials have already reached the state. It is mentioned there that the state has occupied the third place in this work in the whole country.

In addition, several gram panchayats in several districts of the state have snatched the country’s best award. Districts like Birbhum, Burdwan and Purulia have received awards for their work in the panchayat. The state is happy to receive the award from the Center. However, the Panchayat office has increased the pace of work even after the cyclone Yas. 100 days of work will be used to stand by the people of the cyclone affected areas. They will be used for repairing rural roads, constructing zamindari dams in the hands of the panchayat, and building houses.

State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said meetings have been held with the officials of the department. All district wise reports have been sent. He said the district council will hold regular meetings. The meeting will start with South 24 Parganas district. He will visit all the districts himself from next week.