‘Yo darta hai o marta hai’, Ranang Dehi Mamata’s face suddenly shouted ‘Shole’! – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: His insistence is well known. The whole country is also aware of his words on the battlefield. But what Mamata Banerjee said on Monday is virtually unprecedented. Alapan Banerjee – Mamata Banerjee took refuge in the legendary Bollywood movie ‘Shole’ while she was firing on the ‘arbitrariness’ of the center. Describing herself as fearless, Mamata said desperately, ‘Yo darte hai and marte hai.’

On Monday, the state bureaucrat, the Chief Minister’s shadow companion, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired dramatically. Even though his term was over, Mamata Banerjee wanted him for another three months keeping in mind the wartime situation. But the Center asked him to join the staff office by May 31. The state did not want to leave the conversation. Alapan himself decided to retire without compromising. Mamata Banerjee came to announce that decision in public. Besides, he said that his career is not over now, Alapan Bandyopadhyay will work as the chief advisor. At the time of this announcement, Mamata Banerjee, enraged by the use of the Center, declared war on Banerjee. His question was, can all this be done with one of the leading bureaucrats in the country?

Mamata’s argument center actually wants to hurt the federal structure. He said they wanted to bulldoze the state government. Ranang Dehi Mamata’s roar after him, remember the top bureaucrats of the state can be called without his consent? Is it right to humiliate him like this? The bureaucrats are not your slaves. You are trying to destroy the bureaucracy by intimidation. “We are not afraid,” Mamata said at the time. Yo darta hai o marta ha. Bengali always keeps its head high. It is our moral victory.

This is not the end. In this fight against Mamata Banerjee, Nehat does not want to see a bureaucrat as a tug of war. He wants this incident to be seen as a violent act of the Center. In his words, I think all opposition states should unite and oppose it. He is calling on the common people as well as intellectuals to be vocal.