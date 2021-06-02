Abhisekh Banerjee-Yas-Dibhasdatara to give confidence to the streets all day, from the South 24 Parganas to the north Abhishek

#Sandeshkhali: MP Abhishek Bandyopadhyay visited a large part of North 24 Parganas to understand the problems of the locals, not his own constituency. He visited several riverside areas of Sandeshkhali subdivision of North 24 Parganas by water. He was accompanied by state forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, MLA Perth Bhowmik, Narayan Goswami and several district leaders. Abhishek came to Dhamakhali Helipad Ground around 2.30 pm on that day. Then he visited several panchayats of Sandeshkhali by water He saw the condition of Korakathi, Chhota Tushkhali, Tushkhali, Bhanga Tushkhali, Atapur, Manipur, Bayarmari and Agarhati villages from the launch.

It is seen that there are a lot of people waiting for relief on both sides of the Vidyadhari river. Out of 16 gram panchayats of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency, 15 gram panchayats have been affected. Multiple river dams have been damaged. At the moment there are about one and a half lakh people in the relief camp. To understand the real condition of all these people, he visited them for about 55 minutes He saw from Dhamakhali ferry ghat to Korakathi.

Many people gathered to see Abhishek. After inspecting the area, Abhishek Bandopadhyay said, “Many people are still in relief camps. The administration is providing all possible help. Everyone has been asked to stand by the people. So I took care of everyone in the district myself.”

Locals, however, have repeatedly expressed anger over the dam’s collapse. However, Abhishek Banerjee said, “The government is trying to find a lasting solution. Dam work is being done everywhere from the Sundarbans to Digha. Reasons are being seen for the dam to break again and again.” However, the role of Shuvendu as the former Irrigation Minister of the state has also been questioned. Abhishek Bandopadhyay visited a relief camp in Rampur on the same day. There are about 500 people in this relief camp. He handed over the relief to them. At the same time, he asked the party leaders to jump in with any help.