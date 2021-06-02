June 2, 2021

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Former Chief Minister to be released from hospital on Wednesday

28 mins ago


Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s physical condition has improved a lot Hospital sources said he would be released on Wednesday However, for the next seven days, the former chief minister will have to stay in seclusion at his home

He is currently on intermittent bypap support There are 6 problems with shortness of breath However, the problem of dry cough has decreased a lot compared to before According to the medical bulletin on Tuesday, the amount of oxygen in his blood is 98 percent. As a result, the demand for artificial oxygen has decreased. His blood pressure is under control Heart rate is 64 টে per minute He can eat normally His remedial course has already been completed. However, steroids are still being given

On May 16, a positive report came in the case of his wife Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. Although he was initially treated at home, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on May 25. The medical board was formed for his treatment. The board consists of Consultant Physician Kaushik Chakraborty, Consultant Physician Dhruv Bhattacharya, Consultant Critical Care Sautik Panda, Chest Specialist Ankon Bandyopadhyay, Cardiologist Saroj Mandal, Anesthesiologist Ashish Pattjir and Buddha.

The veteran leader also has a problem with COPD That is why he was under treatment in the hospital a few months ago

