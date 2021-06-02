Clouds in the sky, pre-monsoon rains begin, monsoon winds in the next 24 hours – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The monsoon was supposed to enter Kerala on May 31. However, the India Meteorological Department said on the same day, the monsoon will enter India in two days. In other words, this time the monsoon will enter on June 3. The monsoon usually enters Kerala on June 1 every year. Meanwhile, the monsoon may enter Bengal between June 8 and 12.

In Kerala today, the amount of rain has increased since Wednesday Cloudy weather 7 across the state The meteorological office said that the amount of rain will increase in the next 24 hours

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds very likely over parts of Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 3-4 days: IMD – ANI ()ANI) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the pre-monsoon rains will continue for three more days in West Bengal. Partly cloudy sky. Light wind gusts with thunderstorms. Rains are more likely in the adjoining districts of South Bengal. Pre-monsoon rains are also in North Bengal. There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places. That is what Alipore Meteorological Department 7 said

Despite normal rainfall in the country, low rainfall is expected in the states of North-East India. The meteorological office’s indication of the rainy season for the month of June to September. Among the eastern Indian states, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal will receive slightly less normal rainfall. The average rainfall will be below normal in several districts of the state, including Birbhum, Murshidabad and Malda. The message of deprivation from the effects of the southwest monsoon, albeit slightly, came from the states of eastern and north-eastern India. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department.

Spatial rainfall distribution increased over Kerala. Westerly winds strengthened at lower levels over south Arabian Sea & deepened. Increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It’ll further enhance rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24-hrs: IMD – ANI ()ANI) June 2, 2021

Rains are more likely in the adjoining districts of South Bengal. Chance of rain in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are also forecast in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal. There will be scattered rain in all the northern districts. Heavy rains are forecast in North Bengal at Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Apart from West Bengal, pre-monsoon rains started in Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in northeastern India. Rainfall is forecast for the next three to four days in the northeastern Indian states. A lot of water vapor is entering the state with the south wind and south-west wind. Active monsoon winds are advancing in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, pre-monsoon rains have been created in the state. There is more water vapor in the air So if it doesn’t rain, the discomfort will increase.

Clouds in the sky of Kerala. If monsoon winds are blowing in the next 24 hours. The pre-monsoon rains have started. Southwest monsoon winds will be more active. Pre-monsoon rains have also started in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Active southwest monsoon winds. Due to favorable conditions, the monsoon will enter the Indian mainland Kerala on Thursday. In Kerala, the schedule for the onset of monsoon is June 1. Meteorologists predict that the monsoon will enter the mainland of India in two days. The meteorological office said that the monsoon is entering at normal time.