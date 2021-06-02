June 2, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

COVID-19: Daily infections in Bengal drop to below 10,000; curbs relaxed

2 min read
29 mins ago admin


The number of daily COVID-19 infections in West Bengal dropped below 10,000 after several weeks with the State registering about 9,424 infections in the past 24 hours. During the second wave of the pandemic, the number of daily infections had peaked above 20,000. This is the first time after the marathon Assembly polls in the State that daily COVID infections have dropped below 10,000.

Another new trend that has emerged is that the number of infections in North 24 Parganas, the most populated district, is almost double that of Kolkata. North 24 Parganas has registered 2,028 infections in the past 24 hours, while Kolkata registered 1,032 new cases.

The State however, recorded 137 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. While North 24 Parganas recorded 35 deaths, Kolkata recorded 32 deaths and South 24 Parganas 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, in a notification issued by West Bengal government late on Monday the State government has allowed relaxation to grocery shops, construction workers and allowed Information Technology firms to function with 10% capacity. The State health department has also issued a notification directing that doctors be not asked to work more than eight hours. The government order also directs doctors tending to COVID patients be allowed two to three days leave every week.

Ambulance cost

Along with the government, several voluntary organisation have joined in the fight for COVID-19 reaching out to patients in distress. The Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, a voluntary organisation, has started an ambulance service to ferry COVID patients for ₹1. “We have realised that getting an ambulance is proving to be a challenge for COVID patients. In many cases ambulance is not available or charge an exorbitant amount. We have ferried several patients either to hospitals or safe homes. Today, our ambulance services came to the rescue of a patient who died of COVID. We helped the family carry the body to crematorium,” Samirul Islam, president of Banglar Sanskriti Mancha said.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Swapan Dasgupta back in Rajya Sabha; shameful, says TMC

7 hours ago admin
3 min read

GLOBAL NCAP RECOGNIZES RENAULT’S EFFORTS AND COMMITMENT TOWARDS SAFER CARS IN INDIA

9 hours ago admin
1 min read

Ramakrishna Mission sets up safe homes for COVID-19 patients

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

COVID-19: Daily infections in Bengal drop to below 10,000; curbs relaxed

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Former Chief Minister to be released from hospital on Wednesday

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Corona Update fresh corona cases counts below 10 thousand after a long time

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Duare Tran West Bengal Govt directed DMs to follow multiple directions for the Duare Tran Scheme

6 hours ago admin