‘Every year the dam is repaired, but why did it break?’ Again, the arrow is towards Rajiv-Shuvendu

Kolkata: Every year money is being spent on building dams, and that money is going into the water. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a virtual meeting with the Irrigation Department on Wednesday. Cyclone Yaas has broken hundreds of dams in the state. On the other hand, people’s houses are still under water. After Yass, the Chief Minister visited Hingalganj, Sagar and Digha affected by the cyclone and expressed his anger over the work of the Irrigation Department. He has directed a proper investigation into the breach of Dighar dam. And on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee became vocal about it again. On this day, he said, ‘Every year the dam is being repaired. Why is it breaking despite that? Suffering from lack of accountability. Do not wait for the report. Digha will have to plan separately. The beauty of Digha has been ruined. ‘

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anger against the Irrigation Department for breaking the dam. He also reprimanded the secretary of the irrigation department and directed an investigation.

Details coming …