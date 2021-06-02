Mamata’s excitement with the office left by Shuvendu today, Abhishek Banerjee in East Midnapore tomorrow!

#Kolkata: Though Kolkata was not named, the Chief Minister explained that his target was former Irrigation Minister Shuvendu Adhikari and former Forest Minister Rajiv Banerjee. And in just 24 hours, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is going to set foot in East Midnapore. He will reach Ramnagar at 1 pm on Thursday. Then you will visit Tajpur, Mandarmoini one by one. Go to the Cyclone Relief Center, you will know the inconvenience to the people.

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee expressed her excitement over the work of the Irrigation Department. “Every year we are building a dam in the name of irrigation, every year it is breaking down,” he said. Why is it breaking down? 5 crore mangroves were installed. Where did they go? “This is not the end. Mamata has set a time limit for the investigation. She said the trees that went missing during the Amphan last year need to know from the department that picked up the trees where they went. I want this report in three days.” Even if Mamata is not named, it should not be difficult to understand, her arrow is towards Rajiv-Shuvendu. Although he did not name anyone today, Abhishek did not hold back his anger over the same issue. He said the matter is administrative. But yes, no one can avoid responsibility by doing wrong. The Chief Minister himself will understand the matter.

Today, Abhishek himself visited the cyclone-ravaged areas of North and South 24 Parganas. Abhishek has taken that message to the two districts so that the team can work properly in their misfortune. And his next destination is East Midnapore. Note that Mamata has also expressed dissatisfaction with Digha on this day. He said a plan has to be made for Digha. Those who did the beautification work in Digha (the contractor company) did not do the job properly. It should be investigated. The significance of Abhishek’s journey after this cannot be overstated.

Despite being on the battlefield for the last decade, Abhishek Banerjee has taken himself to another level in the last assembly elections. The Prime Minister and Home Ministers have repeatedly targeted him. Following in the footsteps of Mamata Banerjee, she has gone all over Bengal. In the end, public opinion has made him acceptable. East Medinipur was the target of repeated debuts in this movement. Abhishek did not leave an inch of land to Shuvendu Adhikari. The meeting was held in the field of his house. In the air of Mamata-Abhishek, the owner-average badge of East Midnapore has also been washed away. That episode is now past, Mamata Banerjee is in Masnad once again. However, he also made it clear that he would not leave anyone alone on the issue of corruption. And in the midst of his journey to Medinipur. The political significance of this incident is undeniable. The announcement of this journey on the day of asking for Mamata’s report may be a coincidence, but the people are doing it in pairs.