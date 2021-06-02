The new director of Calcutta Airport New director in Netaji Subhash internatinal airport in Kolkata– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: C Pattavi is the new director of Calcutta Airport. The veteran was the director of Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad before becoming the director of Kolkata. Kaushik Bhattacharya retired from Calcutta Airport last April. Since then, the post at the airport has been vacant. This time C Pattavi with about 30 years of experience came to that place.

According to the Ministry of Airports and the Central Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pattavi has been working successfully in various fields before coming to Kolkata. Before taking charge of Kolkata, Pattavi was the head of more than 10 airports. A graduate in engineering, Pattavi has also worked in the Radio Construction and Development Unit at the corporate headquarters of the Airport Authority of India. The new director also has experience working in 10 regions of the country. According to the airport officials, he is quite skilled in various details of the airport. In the words of an airport official, “Kolkata Airport is likely to benefit from the arrival of this highly experienced official. Kolkata Airport lags far behind other airports in the country.

The aviation industry has been hit the hardest since the outbreak of Kovid supermass. Although air travel has started now, it is still not as exciting as before. In this situation, the revenue of almost all the airports in the country has decreased. No one can say when everything will be the same as before. In such a situation, it is also the challenge of the new director to show the face of profit to the airport.

SHALINI DATTA