When is the monsoon in Bengal? It will be hot or rainy in your district, said the meteorological office

Kolkata: Monsoon in Bengal? Although the news of such hope has not been heard, the Meteorological Department says that it is not too late. Kerala is already ready for the onset of monsoon, after which the monsoon will enter Bengal. But the Alipore Meteorological Department has already announced the news of relief. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours says that the sky will be partly cloudy. There may be rain with thunder in some places. Of course, it will be very hot. There will be uncomfortable sweaty weather.

According to the meteorological department, Kerala is expected to receive rains on Thursday. Shortly after the normal time, so the monsoon is entering Bengal. As a result, the uncomfortable situation is increasing. The monsoon is expected to enter Bengal at least in the middle of this month. However, before that, rain with thunderstorm is also forecast in different districts of Bengal on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, two 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Murshidabad. On the other hand, heavy rains are also expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar.

It is learned that there is a possibility of cloudy skies in Kolkata today. Kolkata may have a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city yesterday was 35.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The lowest temperature in the city was 26.6 degrees Celsius. The city has received 1,000.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, a cyclone is located in the east central Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka. Which is located up to 3.1 km above sea level. His activities will be known in the next 3 days. Also southwest monsoon winds will be stronger in this area in next 2-3 days.