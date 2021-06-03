Alapan Bandyopadhyay: Alapan returned the answer to the show-cause in a four page letter! What’s in that letter?

#Kolkata: Alapana Banerjee responded to the show-cause notice brought against him by sending a letter. The former chief secretary responded to the allegations against him in a four-page letter on Thursday. It is to be noted that the current Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has also sent a letter to the Center showing the same content that Alapan Bandyopadhyay had sent a letter on today.

According to sources, the content of the letter sent by the two is the same. Secondly, the letter said that it was not correct for the Center to say no to the meeting. Because they attended the review meeting of the next Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda.

The four-page letter mentions more than one subject. As the show cause of the center was sent, the conversation was addressed to both Banerjee and the Chief Secretary. That is why the statement of the letter of the two is one. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

It is learned that Alapan Bandyopadhyay will reply to the show cause within the time limit given by the Center. The Center had given him three days to respond to the Kalaikunda case by alleging violation of anti-disaster law. That deadline is ending today, Thursday afternoon. Sources said that the reply will be sent before that. Sources said that Alapan was seeking legal advice before sending the letter. In a close conversation, Bandyopadhyay himself said that the North would move closer to the Center in due course.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay has repeatedly made it clear that he is not alone in this war, and Mamata Banerjee has declared a new war in front of him. He also gave the message to stay by his side in the same way on Wednesday. He said that the issue of Alapana Banerjee is now a closed chapter. He has retired. The state government will be by his side. What kind of side is this? According to sources, the letter will be answered in an administrative manner as well as a personal reply. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi will answer.