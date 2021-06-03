Alapan Bandyopadhyay reply to show cause today he will give explanation | Today, the center will return the answer to the show-cause, the letter will go to the state: Source – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sources said that Alapana Banerjee will reply to the show cause within the time limit given by the Center. The Center had given him three days to respond to the Kalaikunda case by alleging violation of anti-disaster law. That deadline is ending today, Thursday afternoon. Sources said that the reply will be sent before that. Sources said that Alapan was seeking legal advice before sending the letter. In a close conversation, Bandyopadhyay himself said that the North would move closer to the Center in due course.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay has repeatedly made it clear that he is not alone in this war, and Mamata Banerjee has declared a new war in front of him. He also gave the message to stay by his side in the same way on Wednesday. He said that the issue of Alapana Banerjee is now a closed chapter. He has retired. The state government will be by his side. What kind of side is this? According to sources, the letter will be answered in an administrative manner as well as a personal reply. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi will answer.

IPS quarters are also angry over this tussle with Banerjee. Modi Against IAS-IPS trending for more than 48 hours on Twitter. Jahar Sarkar, a former bureaucrat and former head of Prasarbharati, did not hold back his anger. He said in unequivocal language, this cannot be done. Alapanbabu did not work in Delhi. The state government wanted him for three months for a specific reason. Then it cannot be called in this way.

At the center of this debate is the May 26 Kalaikunda meeting. The state claimed that the helicopter was delayed by 20 minutes due to the security of the Prime Minister to reach the meeting. Even after reaching the spot, Mamata Banerjee and Alapan Banerjee have to wait for a long time. Another meeting was scheduled in Digha, so Mamata Banerjee and Alapan Banerjee came out with a report in the hands of the Prime Minister. Later, Alap Banerjee was sent a show cause with the Disaster Management Act in mind. But the state’s statement that the meeting was being called under the Disaster Management Act did not mention that the Prime Minister was attending the meeting as NDMA chairman. Will this argument go in pairs today? Wait a minute.

