Bengal Covid Update Number of daily covid death decreased today along with corona active cases

#Kolkata: Coronavirus infection again in the state. Infection has declined in West Bengal from Wednesday to Thursday, albeit slightly. In fact the COVID graph of the downward state over the last few days. Even a few days ago, the number of infected people was around 18,000 daily. In the last 24 hours, it has decreased to 6,611. In the same way, death has decreased a lot in one go. 108 people have been killed in the last 24 hours.

Residents of the state are waiting for the situation to return to normal soon. Although not a new record, the number of active cases has decreased dramatically. According to the health department, 6,711 people were diagnosed with corona infection in the state in the next 24 hours from 9 am on Wednesday. In Kolkata, the number of infections has dropped below 1,000. The infection is less in other districts as well. However, the total number of infections in the state has crossed 14 lakh on this day. The total number of corona infections has increased to 14,03,535.

On this day, 108 people died due to corona in the state. Which is the lowest since last 8th May. In Kolkata, 30 people died in 26 North 24 Parganas. On this day, 18,936 people recovered in the state. The number of active cases has decreased to 6,235. As a result, the total number of active cases has been 61,60. On this day, a sample of 84.5 thousand corona has been tested in the state. The recovery rate has increased to 94.48 percent. Note that Sputnik V came to the state on Thursday. The price of each dose is 1250 rupees. Some of the doctors think that the vaccine, which has emerged as the third vaccine in the country, will go ahead faster.