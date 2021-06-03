Bengal Mucormycosis Report of 2 June 3 new confirmed case reported | 3 more newly infected with black fungus in the state, folds of worries on the foreheads of doctors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Three more people in the state were found to be infected with black fungus. Two of them are residents of Kolkata and one is a resident of West Midnapore. With this, the total number of people infected with black fungus increased to 29. Not only the city of Kolkata, this transition is creating pressure in the district as well. One of the victims died on Wednesday. So far, the total number of deaths due to black fungus has been confirmed. 10 new people have been identified as suspected black fungus infected. The total number of suspected cases has risen to 54 so far. Among the suspected victims, three died on the day, all women, aged 72, 50 and 40, respectively. Statistics show that at least 12 suspected patients have died so far.

A resident of Haridebpur died of the first black fungus infection in the state. But the infection did not stop there. Two patients from North Bengal also died of the infection on Wednesday. Doctors, however, say that one should be careful not to panic about this disease.

The state government has issued a general guideline on what kind of precautions should be taken. This fungus nests. The Department of Health says diabetes must be controlled to prevent this infection. Gloves need to be worn later. It is very important to stay clean. Soap should be used while bathing. Shoes, trousers and flower sleeves are recommended. In addition, rotten fruits, vegetables, bread, etc. should not be kept in the open space at home. Extra caution should be taken in places where there is dust and sand. The physician should check the patient’s steroid levels. If you want to take oxygen, you have to use filtered water in the humidifier.