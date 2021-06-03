Mamata is seeking action, not politics, for stealing Corona’s life-saving injection

#Kolkata: Hichai Medical College Hospital for stealing 26 tocilizumab injections. The INTTUC service team lodged a complaint with the Boubazar police station on Wednesday. According to the complainants, according to the plan of these 26 life-saving injections, the sister in charge of the children’s department has been fooled and disappeared. They want appropriate action to be taken against this corruption.

Mamata Banerjee also heard about the issue. At Wednesday’s meeting, he said, the matter is under the control of the health department, they will look into it. Medical college understands its own subject well. I will not take any political position as they will see for themselves. Medical colleges have the power to make legal decisions. They will decide the matter.

The medical college authorities have also moved on this issue. According to Principal Manju Banerjee, we have formed an inquiry committee after receiving the complaint. This inquiry committee has already met twice. For the first time, a blueprint of how to investigate has been made. The matter has been verified next time. The committee will take action very soon.

Sources said the medical college has six members in the investigation committee. There are physicians in various departments, including pharmacology and forensics, and nurses.

Note that Tosilizumab is not a common injection. In the case of corona patients, it can be called life-giving. Doctors are using this injection if there is a storm of cytokinin in the patient’s body. In a word, Tosilizumab sends a message to the cells to create resistance against the inflammation that develops in the patient’s body. As a result, at the moment, in a word, it is precious. The price is also a lot of Tosilizumab. The current market price of a Tosilizumab is 50-56 thousand rupees. This injection is also being sold on the black market for two and a half lakh rupees. The market value of the injection stolen from Calcutta Medical College has been reduced to Rs 10 lakh.