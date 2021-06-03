Mamata on Hotel: A little discount again! Hotel restaurants will remain open in the state, said Mamata

#Kolkata: “Arrange for your own workers to be vaccinated. Buy the vaccines yourself. Think of the money you are giving to help the state government deal with disasters.” This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. On the same day, Mamata held a meeting with 29 merchant organizations. After that, he said, the hotels will be opened this time with proper sanitation. However, in addition to giving this exemption, Mamata also informed about the strictness of some rules. He also set a time limit for keeping the hotel open.

Mamata has directed to keep eight hotels and restaurants open from 5 pm. “We don’t want the hotel to be closed. All hotel workers need to be vaccinated. And we’re asking for help from state merchants,” he said. At the same time, he said, only hotels and restaurants can be kept open in compliance with all Corona-related restrictions. Mamata made it clear that there is no flaw in the observance of the Corona ban.

After today’s meeting, Mamata directed the merchant organizations to quickly sanitize the hat-bazaar. The Chief Minister also said that it should be kept in mind that more people could not gather. “We have been thinking of traders from the very beginning. We have not imposed lockdown or curfew in this state keeping in mind their interests,” he said. “I urge business organizations to vaccinate their employees,” he said. Assume that the vaccine was given to the relief fund. “

Mamata also commented that market sanitation is going very well in Kolkata. He directed the district governors to be more proactive in this regard. He reminded that the hotel has to be opened according to the rules of Korna. The restaurant should be open with 50 percent staff. All workers must be vaccinated. Mamata said that it was the responsibility of the merchants’ organizations to ensure that.