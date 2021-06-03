June 3, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata on Hotel: A little discount again! Hotel restaurants will remain open in the state, said Mamata

2 min read
19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: “Arrange for your own workers to be vaccinated. Buy the vaccines yourself. Think of the money you are giving to help the state government deal with disasters.” This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. On the same day, Mamata held a meeting with 29 merchant organizations. After that, he said, the hotels will be opened this time with proper sanitation. However, in addition to giving this exemption, Mamata also informed about the strictness of some rules. He also set a time limit for keeping the hotel open.

Mamata has directed to keep eight hotels and restaurants open from 5 pm. “We don’t want the hotel to be closed. All hotel workers need to be vaccinated. And we’re asking for help from state merchants,” he said. At the same time, he said, only hotels and restaurants can be kept open in compliance with all Corona-related restrictions. Mamata made it clear that there is no flaw in the observance of the Corona ban.

After today’s meeting, Mamata directed the merchant organizations to quickly sanitize the hat-bazaar. The Chief Minister also said that it should be kept in mind that more people could not gather. “We have been thinking of traders from the very beginning. We have not imposed lockdown or curfew in this state keeping in mind their interests,” he said. “I urge business organizations to vaccinate their employees,” he said. Assume that the vaccine was given to the relief fund. “

Mamata also commented that market sanitation is going very well in Kolkata. He directed the district governors to be more proactive in this regard. He reminded that the hotel has to be opened according to the rules of Korna. The restaurant should be open with 50 percent staff. All workers must be vaccinated. Mamata said that it was the responsibility of the merchants’ organizations to ensure that.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Where did Corona’s lethal tocilizumab injection go? Health building directly under investigation

46 mins ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal tops among other states again in India Supermarketo small savings project deposit in the country in the first Bengali – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abhishek-Subhrangshu: What is the matter between Abhishek-Subhrangshu? Dilip- Mukulai or what did you say?

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Mamata on Hotel: A little discount again! Hotel restaurants will remain open in the state, said Mamata

19 mins ago admin
2 min read

Where did Corona’s lethal tocilizumab injection go? Health building directly under investigation

46 mins ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal tops among other states again in India Supermarketo small savings project deposit in the country in the first Bengali – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abhishek-Subhrangshu: What is the matter between Abhishek-Subhrangshu? Dilip- Mukulai or what did you say?

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.