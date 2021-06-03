Retail shop timing: Mamata Banerjee announced new increased timing for retail shops during covid restrictions

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a few more changes to the virtual lockdown in the state. A few days ago, the Chief Minister had fixed the time for retail shops. The state government has extended the deadline for opening retail shops after a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Associations today. Nabanna had allowed the shop to remain open for three hours. This time it increased to four hours. When will you be able to open the shop, said Mamata herself.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding a meeting with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry Associations in Navanne on Wednesday. There is a demand that now that the retail store is opening, there is not much sales. So it is convenient to allow the shop to be open in the evening. In compliance with that petition, some concession was given in due course.

Earlier, a petition was filed to change the deadline for opening retail stores. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not fully approve the petition. However, the deadline for opening retail stores was slightly extended. Mamata said retail stores could be kept open from 12 noon to 4 pm. Until now, retail shops were allowed from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Incidentally, Mamata has directed to keep the hotels and restaurants of the state open from 5 to 8 in the afternoon. “We don’t want the hotel to be closed. But all hotel workers need to be vaccinated. And we’re asking for help from state businesses,” he said. At the same time, he said, only hotels and restaurants can be kept open in compliance with all Corona-related restrictions. Mamata made it clear that there is no flaw in the observance of the Corona ban.