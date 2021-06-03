Vaccination On Wheels: Innovative initiative to deliver vaccines at all levels Municipality, Vaccination on Wheels has started!

#Kolkata: Although the level of coronavirus in the state has decreased a little, the number of daily coronavirus infections is still in the thousands. So the administration is quite concerned about the Covid situation. The official message is that even though the level of infection has been reduced due to the imposition of strict restrictions, the only weapon against corona is now Covid-19 Vaccination. But the procedure is quite complicated. Not everyone can register using the Co-win App. Because many people do not use smart phones. Fearing various complications, a section of the general public is going back to vaccination (Corona Vaccination). That is why this time the Calcutta Municipality (KMC) started a new initiative. They took the initiative to make the vaccine available to all through the “Vaccination on Wheels” project. The program started at Postabazar on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Municipal Administrators and Shashi Panja, Minister.

About 25,000 people flock to the posta market every day. In fact, it is not possible for many merchant traders to register their names by going to the Co-Win app. That is why the Calcutta Municipality started a new initiative from this lightning. A total of 300 people were vaccinated on the first day. According to the government, everyone received the first dose of Kovishield. Regarding this, Firhad Hakim said, “Not everyone is going to be vaccinated yet due to low supply. However, the state government will provide free vaccinations to all as soon as they get enough vaccines. ”

Although the program started from Posta Bazar, it will be extended to the entire city of Kolkata in the coming days, said Firhad Hakim. Basically people are being vaccinated in an air-conditioned bus. Firhad said that this time he will visit different auto stands and bus stands. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that 14.1 million doses of vaccine have been given so far. This time the Calcutta Municipality took this initiative to carry out the work of vaccination in a more comprehensive manner. Besides the mute laborers, Mamata on Thursday said the state government would soon take initiative to vaccinate the maids. Thinking about that.