When monsoon arrives in Bengal with monsoon winds, when will the monsoon enter Bengal? – News18 English

According to weather office sources, scattered rains have been seen in Bengal, but the monsoon season has not started yet. However, as a result of the entry of large amount of zolo wind from the Bay of Bengal, scattered rains have already started in large areas of Bengal. Two 24 Parganas, two Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, two Burdwan, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, two Dinajpur and Malda are likely to receive rain. Photo: Symbolic