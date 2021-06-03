Where did Corona’s lethal tocilizumab injection go? Health building directly under investigation

#Kolkata: Kolkata Medical College Hospital is in a frenzy over the theft of 26 deadly Tocilizumab injection vials. The hospital formed a seven-member investigation committee soon after the incident came to light. This time, Swasthya Bhaban formed a three-member investigation committee.

A new three-member inquiry committee has been formed under the direct direction of the health building. The two committees will conduct parallel investigations. It has been directed to report quickly within the next 72 hours or three days. According to sources, the seven-member committee formed at the medical college includes doctors from various departments including pharmacology and forensics and officials from the nursing department.

The INTTUC service team has lodged a complaint with the Boubazar police station about the theft on Wednesday. According to the complainants, according to the plan of these 26 life-saving injections, the sister in charge of the children’s department has been fooled and disappeared. They want appropriate action to be taken against this corruption.

Mamata Banerjee also heard about it. He told a meeting on Wednesday that the matter was under the control of the health department, which would look into it. Medical college understands its own subject well. They will look into the matter themselves. I will not take any political position. Medical colleges have the power to make legal decisions. They will decide the matter.

In this regard, according to the principal of the medical college Monju Banerjee, we have formed an investigation committee after receiving the complaint. The committee has already met twice. For the first time, a blueprint of how to investigate has been made. The matter has been verified next time. The committee will take action very soon.

Incidentally, Tosilizumab is not a common injection. In the case of corona patients, it can be called life-giving. Doctors are using this injection if there is a storm of cytokinin in the patient’s body. In a word, Tosilizumab sends a message to the cells to create resistance against the inflammation that develops in the patient’s body. As a result, at the moment, in a word, it is precious. The price is also a lot of Tosilizumab. The current market price of a Tosilizumab is 50-56 thousand rupees. This injection is also being sold on the black market for two and a half lakh rupees. The market value of the injection stolen from Calcutta Medical College has been reduced to Rs 10 lakh.