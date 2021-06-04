Anxious to be a ‘thorn’ in the future of Bhabanipur, CPM desperate to give candidates! In the alliance

Kolkata: The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has collapsed despite forming a ‘three-tier’ alliance in the Ekushey elections. Although the new party ISF won the only Bhangar seat, the Congress and the Left could not snatch a single seat. Mamata Banerjee herself has expressed regret over this. Even the collapse of the Congress was attributed to the excessive grassroots opposition of the provincial Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, said senior Congress central leader Birappa Moily. There have also been calls for the removal of Adhir from the post of provincial congress president. In this situation, a completely different tone was heard in the throat of Adhir Chowdhury, the President of the Provincial Congress. Adhir said he would respect Mamata Banerjee by not fielding a candidate against her in the Bhabanipur constituency in the next by-elections. But CPIM is reluctant to match the tone of the impatient. They have made it clear that if the Congress does not field a candidate in Bhabanipur as per the rules, the Left will field a candidate.

According to Congress sources, saying that they do not want to field a candidate in Bhabanipur is actually a move of impatience. Many people think that this is his step to save his own mattress. Because of Adhir Chowdhury’s clash with Mamata Banerjee, such a step has surprised everyone. But the leftists are reluctant to walk the path of impatience. According to CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty, ‘This is not a complete assembly election, but a by-election of a center. So there is no issue of support. So I don’t see any reason not to field a candidate there. This is the democratic way. And the BJP can get the anti-Trinamool vote in the Bhabanipur constituency if the United Front does not field a candidate. That’s why we don’t want it. ‘

Not only that, with the new position of Adhir, it is also being said inside the Congress that if Mamata Banerjee is to be honored, she should leave the alliance. Break the alliance with the united front. Even if the Congress does not field a candidate, it will field a candidate from the United Front. So how will he respect?

Eager to be known as anti-Mamata along with state-politics. He said there today that he did not want to field any candidate in the upcoming by-elections in the state. He does not want to field a candidate because of courtesy of impatient demands. To this end, he addressed the higher leadership. Although the CPM is taking a stand, many are already worried about the future of the alliance.