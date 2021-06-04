June 4, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Bengal Weather update shows prediction of scattered rainfall in different part of West Bengal

admin


#Kolkata: The monsoon has entered India on the way to Kerala on the third day of June. Kerala Monsoon has already entered the southwest monsoon along with the southwest with the onset of monsoon. In addition to the report, the IMD said heavy rains were forecast over large areas of Kerala and Karnataka. Besides, the weather office has also given the message of pre-monsoon in Bengal.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, including Kolkata, the Met Office said on Friday. There is also a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Nadia, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Heavy rains are expected in Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kochbihar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of wind and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Mausam Bhaban gave a big message about the heat wave. According to the IMD, not a single heat wave has swept over Delhi so far this summer. With another forecast of rain in the capital next week, the IMD said there was no such forecast for any other heat wave in the capital. This is the first time this summer has happened in the capital city. Delhi has seen the lowest summer temperatures this year.



