Corruption is not tolerated in the relief of the victims in Yas, 20,000 applications were submitted on the first day of the ‘Relief at the Door’ project. over 20 thousand applications received in first day duare tran project– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: More than 20,000 applications have been submitted on the first day of the Duare Tran project, which started yesterday to provide direct compensation to the families affected by the recent cyclone YAAS. Camps have been set up in five cyclone-hit districts, namely North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Howrah, to apply for the project.

At the same time, camps have also been set up at Murari in Birbhum and Chunchura in Hughli, which were affected by the Mini Tornado, to receive applications from the victims under the relief project, sources said. In all, a total of 122 camps have been opened. Where the application starts from yesterday. A total of 20,393 applications have been submitted for the relief project at the door till 7 pm yesterday.

It may be mentioned that recently Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started the ‘Relief at the Door’ project to maintain transparency in the distribution of compensation for Cyclone Yas. Through which government officials will deliver relief and compensation directly to the victims. Compensation application for the project will be accepted till June 18. From 19th to 30th, those applications will be scrutinized and selected. After that, from July 1 to July 18, the compensation money fixed by the government will reach the bank accounts of the recipients directly, said Nabanna. Detailed guidelines on the amount of compensation in any sector have already been sent to the district administration.