June 4, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Corruption is not tolerated in the relief of the victims in Yas, 20,000 applications were submitted on the first day of the ‘Relief at the Door’ project. over 20 thousand applications received in first day duare tran project– News18 Bangla

2 min read
31 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: More than 20,000 applications have been submitted on the first day of the Duare Tran project, which started yesterday to provide direct compensation to the families affected by the recent cyclone YAAS. Camps have been set up in five cyclone-hit districts, namely North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Howrah, to apply for the project.

At the same time, camps have also been set up at Murari in Birbhum and Chunchura in Hughli, which were affected by the Mini Tornado, to receive applications from the victims under the relief project, sources said. In all, a total of 122 camps have been opened. Where the application starts from yesterday. A total of 20,393 applications have been submitted for the relief project at the door till 7 pm yesterday.

It may be mentioned that recently Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started the ‘Relief at the Door’ project to maintain transparency in the distribution of compensation for Cyclone Yas. Through which government officials will deliver relief and compensation directly to the victims. Compensation application for the project will be accepted till June 18. From 19th to 30th, those applications will be scrutinized and selected. After that, from July 1 to July 18, the compensation money fixed by the government will reach the bank accounts of the recipients directly, said Nabanna. Detailed guidelines on the amount of compensation in any sector have already been sent to the district administration.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Dilip wants GST on vaccines too, allegations of corruption in the state! ‘Strange brain,’ said the grassroots

59 mins ago admin
3 min read

The ‘childhood-friendship’ of Shuvrangshu-Abhishek in front, the grassroots ‘message’ behind the scenes is Chanakya Mukul?

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Tomorrow is the big ‘debut’ of the youth leader? Stay tactical calm, watch Mamata’s Saturday meeting!

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Corruption is not tolerated in the relief of the victims in Yas, 20,000 applications were submitted on the first day of the ‘Relief at the Door’ project. over 20 thousand applications received in first day duare tran project– News18 Bangla

31 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip wants GST on vaccines too, allegations of corruption in the state! ‘Strange brain,’ said the grassroots

59 mins ago admin
3 min read

Kolkata actor delivers a double role with a dash of spice

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

The ‘childhood-friendship’ of Shuvrangshu-Abhishek in front, the grassroots ‘message’ behind the scenes is Chanakya Mukul?

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.