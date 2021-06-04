Fearing further clashes, the Modi government is sending a team to Bengal to see the situation

Kolkata: The Center-State conflict is deepening with Cyclone Yaas and its aftermath. The state has been embroiled in a bitter feud over the ‘absence’ of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and then-Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting. Even though Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the state has lost Rs 20,000 crore in Yas, only Rs 250 crore has been provided by the Center so far. In this situation the level of conflict may increase further. Because this time the Modi government is sending a central delegation to the state on the Yas issue. They are coming to the state on June 6.

It is learned that the central party is coming to the state on Sunday. They are coming on a four-day tour. From Monday, they will visit various affected areas in Patharpratima, Gosaba, Digha, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. The letter has already been sent to Navanne on behalf of the Union Home Ministry.

In addition to the representatives of the Union Home Ministry, the seven-member central delegation also includes representatives from the Agriculture Department, Transport Department, Rural Development Department, Power Department, Fisheries Department and Finance Department. And the structure of this delegation is considered to be of special significance by the political circles. This is because the central government has included one representative each from the concerned department for each of the cases reported to the central delegation by the state.

The BJP has already lodged several complaints about relief in the state. The governor also set the tone. In such a situation, the arrival of the central delegation in the state has created a new atmosphere of conflict. However, the BJP did not respond to a request for comment. So far, the grassroots have been locked up.

Incidentally, Alapana Banerjee has already replied to the show-cause notice brought against him by sending a letter. In a four-page letter on Thursday, the former Chief Secretary (WB) responded to the allegations against him. It is to be noted that Alapan Bandyopadhyay has sent a letter on the same subject, the same letter has been sent to the Center by the present Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi.