In the last 24 hours, even though the daily infection of corona has decreased, it is still thinking of death!

#Kolkata: Over the last few days, the state of West Bengal Coronavirus Daily Infection and Death Rate has come down significantly. Deaths dropped sharply from Wednesday to Thursday in one fell swoop. But on Friday, that number rose slightly again. Corona’s test was a little less on Friday than on Thursday. According to a bulletin from the state health department, 6,913 people were newly infected with corona in the state on Friday, June 4. The death toll in the state has risen to 113 in the last 24 hours. 108 people died on Thursday.

So far, the total number of corona patients in the state is 14,03,535. At the moment the number of active patients in Corona is 53,023. On Friday, 18,558 people returned home after recovering in Corona. Which is definitely good news, because the recovery rate has increased a lot compared to the infected. The discharge rate of patients from the hospital is 95.11 percent. So far, 13,42,391 people have recovered from Corona in the state.

According to a health department bulletin, about a thousand less people were caught in Corona on Friday than on Thursday. It is on the one hand the state of light of hope. The good effect of coronation is seen in the case of daily infections. North 24 Parganas (1,642) topped the list on Thursday in terms of the number of victims. It is followed by Kolkata (96), Howrah (656), South 24 Parganas (590), Nadia (528) and East Midnapore (435). Although the number of daily attacks in Hooghly increased slightly compared to Wednesday, it decreased in most districts.

Friday’s image stands at the top of the North 24 Parganas. In the last one day, 1.8 people have been caught in this district. It is followed by Kolkata (799), Howrah (632), South 24 Parganas (524), Jalpaiguri (510), East Midnapore (459), Darjeeling (444) and Nadia (443). The daily number of victims in Birbhum has come down to 61. The daily infection of districts like Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling is raising concerns.