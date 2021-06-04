Mamata Banerjee will hold a grassroots organizational meeting tomorrow

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has formed the government for the third time in the state. Mamata Banerjee called an organizational meeting tomorrow to decide the role of the party in the new government. Following the overwhelming results of the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls, the votes of multiple municipalities in the state are in sight. The term of 110 municipalities of the state including Kolkata has expired. Voting is currently suspended due to the corona infection. Besides, by-elections will be held in several assembly seats in the state. In which the Chief Minister has his own seat Bhabanipur. So the party leader will hold a meeting tomorrow to organize the organization. All party MPs, MLAs and district presidents have been asked to attend the meeting.

Tomorrow at 3 pm, the party leader Mamata Banerjee will have a virtual face-to-face meeting. This meeting has been called to organize the organization. This meeting will be in two parts. The first meeting of the working committee of the party was held at 2 pm. After that, Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with all MPs, MLAs and district presidents. Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore are expected to be present there.

The Trinamool Congress has done poorly in several districts in the north and south, despite having a strong result in the Assembly polls. The fruits of Siliguri and Alipurduar in particular have worried the grassroots. The team is worried about why this is a bad result. Where the team is lagging behind or falling organizationally will be the main discussion. One term, one person policy may be adopted to streamline the news organization of the source. In that case there may be a major reshuffle in the organization. Sources said that a big change is going to take place in the organizational posts especially in several districts. Even in some districts the responsibilities of new faces may increase. After the Corona Chapter and Cyclone Yas, the organizational leadership of the party is fully on the road. Abhishek Banerjee himself is visiting more than one place. He is giving the message of being by the side of the people. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee has instructed the workers in different areas to work like this before the full vote.

The real goal of the Trinamool is now the 2024 Lok Sabha vote. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress wants to strengthen its organization from now on. The meeting will also discuss the issues on which the team will fight. Despite the great results, the Trinamool Congress did not hold any victory procession. Ra may be celebrated from the rally on 21st July. That issue may also be discussed tomorrow.