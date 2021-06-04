June 4, 2021

Not Modi, Mamata’s picture in the vaccine certificate bought with state money!

This time Mamata Banerjee’s picture in Covid 19 Vaccine certificate! On behalf of the state, the ticker certificate will have a picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So far, the certificate issued from the Co-Win portal has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But since the vaccine is now being given on behalf of the state, i.e. in the sense of purchase from the state treasury, the certificates of the Chief Minister of the state will be in those certificates.





