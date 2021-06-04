Tomorrow is the big ‘debut’ of the youth leader? Stay tactical calm, watch Mamata’s Saturday meeting!

Kolkata: Despite losing the Bengal elections alone, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has won a landslide victory in the state. And then the Trinamool leader is holding the first meeting with the leaders of the entire party organization on Saturday, June 5. And for now, the political elites are looking at that meeting. First, after winning the Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee’s name has come to the fore as the face of Narendra Modi in the whole country. At the same time, despite the unprecedented attack on ‘nephew’ Abhishek Banerjee in the Bengal polls, the success of the Trinamool Youth President has given him a different dimension in the party. All of that can be reflected in Saturday’s meeting. According to sources, the Trinamool youth leader may make his all-India debut in tomorrow’s meeting. However, the grassroots leadership does not want to reveal who he is now. However, Mamata Banerjee will convene a meeting of the working committee on Saturday. Then do meetings with other members.

One month has passed since the results were released. Meanwhile, Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and several other grassroots leaders have given the message of ‘return home’. Even news from Trinamool sources, 8 BJP MLAs and 3 BJP MPs are waiting to sign up for Trinamool. Most importantly, there is already speculation about Mukul Roy. Abhishek’s hospital visit to see Mukul’s wife and Mukul’s son’s debut ‘Preeti’ have added a different dimension to state politics.

Significantly, Prashant Kishore will be present at the Trinamool meeting tomorrow. In that case, the idea of ​​promoting Mamata at the all-India level is the next goal of Prashant.

On the other hand, it was a daily affair for leaders and activists to leave the grassroots and join the BJP before the Assembly elections. But most leaders want to return to the old party after the results are announced. The list also includes leaders like Rajiv Banerjee, Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu Roy and Sabyasachi Dutt. It remains to be seen what decision the Trinamool leader will take with the leaders who want to return to the party in this situation.

However, on May 2, the day the results were announced, when asked about the return of the old leaders to the party, the Trinamool leader replied, “If you want to come, you will come.” Welcome to them. ‘ And with that message of the leader, many former grassroots leaders are counting the days in hope.