You will get the vaccine while sitting in the car, you have to come to Quest Mall – News18 Bengali

দিন On this day, ‘Drive in Vaccination’ program was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, Chief of Municipal Administration of Calcutta Municipality. A total of 244 people have been targeted to be vaccinated on Friday. The ‘Vaccine on Wheel Kolkata’ service has already started in the city from June 3 at the initiative of the municipality. Today, the vaccination started in front of the Lake Market on Friday morning. Lake Market and Lake Mall shopkeepers, workers are vaccinated. This service is mainly available to traders, hawkers, shopkeepers, day laborers. The Calcutta Municipality is launching a special bus to vaccinate them. Vaccine matching without any prior registration.