You will get the vaccine while sitting in the car, you have to come to Quest Mall – News18 Bengali

You will get the vaccine while sitting in the car, you have to come to Quest Mall – News18 Bengali2 min read
This special service (Kolkata Vaccination) was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim
• The ‘Drive in Vaccination’ program started at Quest Mall on Friday. Vaccines can be taken here by car. You need to register for the vaccination from the Co-Win app with the vehicle registration number. Up to four people per vehicle will be vaccinated. And people who want to get vaccinated don’t have to get out of the car
দিন On this day, ‘Drive in Vaccination’ program was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, Chief of Municipal Administration of Calcutta Municipality. A total of 244 people have been targeted to be vaccinated on Friday. The ‘Vaccine on Wheel Kolkata’ service has already started in the city from June 3 at the initiative of the municipality. Today, the vaccination started in front of the Lake Market on Friday morning. Lake Market and Lake Mall shopkeepers, workers are vaccinated. This service is mainly available to traders, hawkers, shopkeepers, day laborers. The Calcutta Municipality is launching a special bus to vaccinate them. Vaccine matching without any prior registration.
দাবি The municipality claims that traders in different parts of Kolkata are not taking the vaccine (Kolkata CoronaVaccine). Says, it is not possible to leave the store. But they need to be vaccinated. Because they associate with thousands of people every day. As a result, the risk of spreading the infection is high. City officials said he would be admitted to a nearby hospital if he fell ill after receiving the vaccine.
শুরু Experts fear that the third wave of COVID19 could hit early next year. Before that, the municipality is determined to give covid vaccine to all the residents of Kolkata city. This service is being launched as a joint venture of the city and transport department.
তৃতীয় Experts fear a third wave of covid infection could hit early next year. Before that, the municipality is determined to give covid vaccine to all the residents of Kolkata city. This service is being launched as a joint venture of the city and transport department.